Swiss Gastronomic Week Kicks off in April

A restaurant in St. Moritz, Switzerland with a panoramic view of the Alps Photo: Courtesy of the Swiss Embassy in Beijing

Did you know that Switzerland, as a culinary hotspot, boasts the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants per capita in the world, and its food is enriched by creative influences from neighboring countries and beyond? Did you know that besides the classic dishes of cheese fondue, rösti and raclette, there are a number of innovative delicacies in its national cuisine? Were you aware that each of the country's 26 cantons has its own regional specialties, which the locals are very proud of?Now, it is time for Chinese palates to discover the secrets of Swiss cuisine. Initiated by the Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing, a series of Swiss gastronomic weeks will be launched for people to enjoy a bite of exquisite Swiss cuisine and the innovative creations brought by chefs from Switzerland.The Hilton Beijing will host the first stop from April 24 to 29, courtesy of an exclusive partnership with the Kulm Hotel in the Alpine village of St. Moritz. The second week is scheduled in June at TRB Forbidden City, with the third one coming in September at Hotel Éclat Beijing.These events will celebrate the diversity of Swiss gastronomy, its creativity and sustainability by using organic and local products. The visiting chefs, from the acclaimed Gault & Millau hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants, will be presenting a dedicated menu at the collaborating restaurants in Beijing, highlighting upscale gourmet and local specialties, as well as international haute cuisine."In China, food is heaven, and there are so many varieties even within one province. It is difficult to say which dish is a typical Chinese dish. It is the same case with Swiss cuisine. In my country, there is no typical Swiss food, as Swiss food originally comes from many regional specialties across the country," Swiss Ambassador to China Jean-Jacques de Dardel said. "In Switzerland, wherever you go, you will find Swiss food with French, German and Italian influences. The bases of the dishes are Swiss - Swiss cheeses, potatoes and traditional ingredients - as well as a unique savoir-faire."Swiss cuisine, in the national sense of the word, does not exist as there are so many regional dishes across the country and they vary greatly from one region to another, as noted by Dominik Flammer, Swiss food researcher and specialist in the history of local products. Therefore, Swiss cuisine is as multicultural as its inhabitants. Some of the better-known Swiss dishes such as cheese fondue or rösti were regional food in the beginning, and they became known and offered nationwide or internationally at a later stage. If one is looking for food that is more common all over the country, it might be bread such as "Zopf," which is a type of bread in the shape of braids.Each of the 26 cantons in Switzerland has its own specialties, with some of them being offered in restaurants across the country. To name a few, popular dishes from the German-speaking region include the Berner Platte from the capital Bern, a lavish dish containing a variety of meat and sausages; Zürcher Geschnetzelte, a Zurich-style veal dish served with a mushroom and cream sauce and rösti. In the French-speaking region, saucissons, raw pork sausages to cook at home, are popular. The vegetable tart called Cholera is easily found in the Canton of Valais. In the Italian-speaking Ticino, polenta, a maize puree mixed with cheese, is often served as a main dish or accompaniment. During the winter months, marroni or sweet chestnuts are available throughout Switzerland.The gourmet scene in Switzerland ranges from Michelin-starred restaurants and fancy establishments with panoramic views of the Alps, to exquisite cafés tucked away in city corners. According to the 2018 Michelin Guide for Switzerland, there are 118 starred restaurants, making it the country boasting more starred restaurants per inhabitant than anywhere else in the world.The quality of the food in Switzerland is very high in general. On top of that, the Swiss eat more and more organic food. Today, the Swiss are among the biggest consumers of organic food in Europe. Consumption of organic products is out of both health and environmental concerns. Nowadays, organic food is no longer restricted to specialty shops and farmer's markets. It is being sold increasingly in major supermarkets. By the end of 2017, according to Presence Switzerland, more than 12.2 percent of all Swiss farms were organic. Organic products account for 7.7 percent of the entire Swiss food market.Wine is also an important part of the Swiss culinary heritage, and for more than 2,000 years, Switzerland's viticulture has contributed greatly to the shaping of its landscapes and the identity of the country, said Jean-Marc Amez-Droz, director of the Swiss Wine Promotion, an organization responsible for promoting the image of Swiss wine at home and abroad. At present, about 250 varieties of grapevine are cultivated in Switzerland, of which 40 are unique to the country.The article was contributed by the Swiss Embassy in Beijing