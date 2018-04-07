More Palestinians slain from gunfire wounds in Gaza rally

Palestinian medical sources said Saturday morning that two Palestinians died as they succumbed to wounds by Israeli soldiers gunfire during the Friday protests east of Gaza.



Medics identified one to be 30-year-old journalist Yasser Murtaja and the other being 20-year-old Hamza Abdel-Al from Al-Buraij refugee camp.



Murtaja was covering the protests east of Khan Younis area when he was shot inured and later died of his wound. Sources said he was wearing a press vest and using his camera clearly indicating he was doing his job.



Palestinian journalists Syndicate said in a press statement that it "will pursue Murtaja's killers in international courts and platforms, urging the UN and its organizations to move immediately to provide urgent field protection for Palestinian journalists."



Eight Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the second Friday Rally dubbed the "Great Return Rally" at the borders between Gaza and Israel, while over 1,000 others were injured.



The death toll in Gaza has raised to 29 since the beginning of the protests on March 30.



That are expected to last for six weeks and reach a new peak on May 15 as the Palestinians mark the uprooting of over 750,000 Palestinians from their hometowns and the ethnic cleansing of over 400 villages before the state of Israel was created.

