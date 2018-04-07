Human brain continues producing nerve cells well into old age, study finds

Contrary to the notion that adults did not grow new neurons or nerve cells, researchers have found that in humans, the brain continues to create new neurons throughout the process of aging, sustaining cognitive abilities.



The study by researchers from Columbia University and New York State Psychiatric Institute published in the US journal Cell Stem Cell Thursday said, "Healthy elderly people have the potential to remain cognitively and emotionally more intact than commonly believed, due to the persistence of AHN (adult hippocampal neurogenesis)" into the 80s.



The hippocampus is the region of the brain associated primarily with memory. Hippocampal neurogenesis is the formation of new cells in this part of the brain.



Scientists studied hippocampi from 28 healthy individuals who had died suddenly between 14 and 79 years, and found similar numbers of neurons despite the difference in age.



"Healthy older subjects without cognitive impairment, neuropsychiatric disease, or treatment display preserved neurogenesis," the study said. "It is possible that ongoing hippocampal neurogenesis sustains human-specific cognitive function throughout life."



Compromised cognitive-emotional resilience may be caused by reduced neurogenesis, the study said, calling for further research.

