Zidane rules out Real guard of honor for Barcelona

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Saturday his side will not offer runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona a guard of honor before the "Clasico" next month if the Catalans are crowned champions before then.



Barcelona famously formed a guard of honor in May 2008 for newly confirmed champions Real at the Santiago Bernabeu but they refused to repeat the gesture before their last Liga meeting on December 23, days after Madrid had lifted the FIFA Club World Cup.



"Soon I'm going to be asked about this and my answer is very clear," Zidane told a news conference ahead of the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. "It's my decision and it's final. I don't understand the concept of the guard of honor and so we aren't going to do it. Barca broke with the tradition."



Barca's head of institutional relations Guillermo Amor said in December that his club had declined to repeat the guard of honor for Real as they had not participated in the Club World Cup.



Barca lead the Liga standings by nine points over nearest challengers Atletico and are 13 ahead of third-placed Real with seven games remaining.



If Real beat Atletico in Sunday's Madrid derby and Barca win their next four fixtures, ­Ernesto Valverde's side will have clinched a 25th title by the time of the "Clasico" on May 6 at the Nou Camp.



