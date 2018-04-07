Russian aircraft makes emergency landing in Delhi, no casualty reported

A Russian aircraft with 344 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday evening, Delhi-based news agency Asian News International (ANI) reported.



All passengers and the crew members are reportedly safe.



The flight which was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Russia's Yekaterinburg city had some technical glitch and made an unscheduled landing 18:08 local time, said the news agency report.



"Information was received at the police station IGI Airport at 05:22 p.m. regarding emergency landing of flight number ABG 8772, a non-scheduled flight. Now, the flight has safely landed at 06:08 p.m. with 344 passengers on runway number 1129," the media quoted an airport official as saying.



Fire fighters and ambulances were present at the runway as the flight landed, the official reportedly said.

