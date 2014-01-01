Taiwan vote ‘unrealistic dream’

‘Independence’ pushed by old, marginalized generation

Experts say that the founding of an organization advocating "Taiwan independence" through a referendum is the movement's last struggle.



The "Formosa Alliance," a coalition of organizations vowing to promote a referendum on a formal declaration of independence, was officially established Saturday in Kaohsiung city of the island of Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.



Kuo Pei-hung, chairman of pro-independence Formosa TV, started the organization together with 150 individuals including former Taiwan leader Chen Shui-bian, who was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for embezzlement, bribery and money laundering, but was paroled in 2015.



Experts from the Chinese mainland and editorials from Taiwan media say that "Taiwan independence" could never be realized.



"This group is gradually being marginalized and is out of main stream and many of them are of the older generation," Jin Yi, an expert at the Institute of Taiwan Studies of the Chinese Academy under Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



"The alliance is called 'Formosa,' meaning joyful island, but promoting a referendum on independence would be a disaster for the island," according to an editorial in the Taiwan-based CD News on March 1.



The CD News editorial said Taiwan independence is an illusion and likened it to taking drugs. "We only hope most people understand that the referendum on independence is not only an unrealistic dream, but the dream would be a disaster."



The Formosa Alliance somehow could bring pressure to the Tsai Ing-wen government's cross-Straits policy, said Jin. "But even the Democratic Progressive Party could not make Taiwan independent, let alone a small group," said Jin.



"The Communist Party of China, the People's Liberation Army and Chinese people as a whole will not tolerate a repeat of the historic tragedy of a divided country," Huang Zhixian, a National People's Congress deputy and president of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, said during the annual meeting of China's top legislature on March 9.



"The Party and the Chinese mainland government can bust any secessionist moves and will never allow any individual, organization or government to separate any territory from our country at any time and in any form," he stressed.



"Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and their activities are the biggest threat to cross-Straits peace, development and common interests, said An Fengshan, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council in March.



"To live in a harmonious society, enjoy economic prosperity and promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations are the common wishes of people on both sides [of the Taiwan Straits],"



An said. The mainland has implemented many preferential policies to Taiwan compatriots, he said.

