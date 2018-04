Geospace station

The construction of the phase two system of China's Meridian Space Weather Monitoring Project will soon start in Huairou district, northeastern Beijing, The Beijing News reported on Saturday.



The project is a ground-based program to monitor China's geospace environment, according to the project's official website.



It consists a chain of 15 observatories located roughly along 120 degrees E longitude and 30 degrees N latitude.



Global Times