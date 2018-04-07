Mass crowds

Millions of people visit tourist sites around China during the country's three-day Qingming Festival holiday. More than 180,000 police officers were on duty nationwide to ensure road safety during the holiday. Clockwise left: Visitors cross a bridge at the Summer Palace in Beijing on Saturday, the last day of the holiday. Photo: VCG





The Baotu Spring scenic spot in Ji'nan, East China's Shandong Province, attracts visitors to the city on Saturday. Photo: IC

Tourists jam ancient Dongguan Street in Yangzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on Saturday. Photo: VCG





Hangzhou's famous Xihu Lake attracts thousands of visitors.