Tanker crashes into mansion on Istanbul's Bosphorus coast

A tanker on Saturday crashed into a mansion on the shore of Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait but caused no injuries, local media reported.



The Vitaspirit tanker carrying a Maltese flag hit the residence after its steering equipment got locked, according to the Hurriyet daily.



The incident was captured by several commuters travelling on the strait and the videos went viral on social media platforms.



On the footage, extensive damage can be seen on a large part of the building built during the 18th century, which is located on the Asian side of the city near the Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridge.



Following the incident, traffic on the strait, which separates the Asian and European parts of Istanbul, was suspended, Hurriyet said, noting no injuries were reported.

