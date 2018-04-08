Less people honor deceased at cemeteries during Tomb-Sweeping holiday

More than 9.7 million Chinese visited cemeteries to honor their deceased relatives during the three-day holiday for Tomb-Sweeping Day, which lasts from Thursday to Saturday.The figure, a sharp decrease from nearly 14.6 million people visiting burial sites last year, was based on the figures collected from 180 observation stations set up across the country, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs Authorities deployed service staff to ensure security and enhance services including fire prevention at cemeteries. No severe accidents were reported during the holiday, according to the ministry.Tomb-Sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, is the most important occasion for Chinese to honor their ancestors. People usually pay respects to their ancestors and departed family members by setting symbolic objects alight.Modern and more eco-friendly ways of honoring the deceased have emerged in recent years, such as "Internet tomb-sweeping."