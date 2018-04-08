2 killed, 8 injured in oil field explosion in Pakistan's Karachi

At least two people were killed and eight others injured in an explosion occurred in an oil field in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Saturday, said an official.



Shiraz Nazeer, senior superintendent police in the city, said that the explosion happened in a private company's storage tank for molasses near Shereen Jinnah Colony in Karachi, the provincial capital of the country's southern Sindh province.



Thousands of litres of molasses spilled after a pipe carrying the fluid ruptured due to the explosion, said Geo News, adding that police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the blast.



According to the official, all the injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where they are receiving medical treatment.



Doctors at the hospital said that two of the injured people were in critical condition.

