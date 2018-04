Windhoek Carnival held in Namibia

People take part in a carnival parade in Windhoek, capital of Namibia, April 7, 2018. Windhoek Carnival(WIKA) features music performances and dance, a masked ball and street parades with floats in a revelry, lasting over two weeks from early April every year. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

