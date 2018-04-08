People of Yi ethnic group make embroidery to support families

A woman does embroidery at a cooperative at Yongren County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 5, 2018. Yongren is a mountainous county mainly of ethnic Yi people. There was a tradition for Yi girls doing embroidery as a hobby in the past. As the market demand for Yi embroidery has grown strongly in recent years, they can do embroidery as a profession to support their families. In 2017, about 280,000 pieces of Yi embroidery were made and the output value of this industry has reached to 33 million yuan (5.2 million US dollars) in Yongren. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Li Xiangtong does embroidery at a cooperative at Yongren County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A woman of Yi ethnic group shows her house at Yongren County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Women of Yi ethnic group pose for a group photo at a cooperative at Yongren County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)