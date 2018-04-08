People participate in pillow fights across US

People participate in a pillow fight in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

People participate in a pillow fight in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

People participate in a pillow fight in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

People participate in a pillow fight in New York, the United States, on April 7, 2018. Hundreds of people took part in the annual event to reduce stress and enjoy themselves here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)