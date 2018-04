PIA aircraft completes test flight at New Islamabad Int'l Airport in Pakistan

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft is about to land at New Islamabad International Airport during a test flight in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on April 7, 2018. The test flight of Pakistan International Airlines on Saturday landed at the New Islamabad International Airport, which is expected to be officially inaugurated on April 20. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft is seen after landing at New Islamabad International Airport during a test flight in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on April 7, 2018. The test flight of Pakistan International Airlines on Saturday landed at the New Islamabad International Airport, which is expected to be officially inaugurated on April 20. (Xinhua)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft is seen after landing at New Islamabad International Airport during a test flight in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on April 7, 2018. The test flight of Pakistan International Airlines on Saturday landed at the New Islamabad International Airport, which is expected to be officially inaugurated on April 20. (Xinhua)