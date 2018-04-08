Level of Lake of Gruyere lowered in Switzerland

People play on the dried-up shore of the Lake of Gruyere near Bulle, Switzerland, on April 7, 2018. The level of the artificial lake of Gruyere was lowered by 20 meters, making room for the imminent fresh water coming down from the snow-covered Alps in the spring. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

A boat is seen on the dried-up shore of the Lake of Gruyere near Bulle, Switzerland, on April 7, 2018. The level of the artificial lake of Gruyere was lowered by 20 meters, making room for the imminent fresh water coming down from the snow-covered Alps in the spring. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

People walk on the dried-up part of the Lake of Gruyere near Bulle, Switzerland, on April 7, 2018. The level of the artificial lake of Gruyere was lowered by 20 meters, making room for the imminent fresh water coming down from the snow-covered Alps in the spring. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)