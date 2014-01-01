US unilateralism, protectionism heading toward dead end, posing risks to businesses

The US' proposed tariffs on Chinese goods, a typical unilateralist and protectionist move, will bring serious damage to businesses in the two countries and will not work out, Chinese and US business communities told the Global Times.



The ongoing China-US trade dispute has already posed serious risks to businesses in the two countries, and as a result, some company representatives have called for constructive talks to address the issue.



US multinational beverage firm the Coca-Cola Company hopes China and the US will be able to work out creative solutions to effectively address the trade dispute, Zhang Jiantao, vice president of Coca-Cola Greater China, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), which will run from Sunday to Wednesday in Boao, South China's Hainan Province.



"At a time of disputes, businesses can serve as anchors and stabilizers. We would like to call on both sides to work out solutions via constructive dialogue," Zhang said.



The US Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday published a proposed list of Chinese goods subject to 25 percent tariffs, which was followed by countermeasures launched by China on Wednesday to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on 106 types of US-made goods.



Then, US President Donald Trump on Thursday instructed the USTR to impose $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese products under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which led to the escalation of the China-US trade dispute.



For some Chinese companies operating in the US market, the pain of the dispute has already been felt.



The China Chamber of International Commerce (CCIC) said that since the US released its proposed tariff list, companies in the two countries have been facing growing difficulties in reaching business deals, according to a statement the chamber sent to the Global Times on Friday.



"Protectionism has brought disaster to the world in the past, and all WTO members should cherish the current multilateral trade systems," the CCIC said, noting that it is normal for China and the US have certain requests under the systems, but that unilateralism and protectionism never work out.



Chinese construction machinery company SANY has seen its accumulated investment in the US market surpass $100 million, and its plant in Georgia has been operating since 2012, Li Liangjian, a manager of SANY America Inc, told the Global Times.



However, "based on the proposed tariff lists by the Trump administration, some of our machinery equipment sold in the US market may be affected once the list takes effect," Li said, noting that some sales agents for the company have already shown concerns over the sustainability of Chinese products in the market.



SANY mainly sells excavators in the US, with a current annual sales volume of around $100 million, accounting for 1 percent of the total market share, the manager noted.



US aircraft giant Boeing Co also said Wednesday that it would engage in talks with the US and China in an effort to prevent their trade spat from harming the global aerospace industry, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The proposed list of 106 types of US products subject to tariffs of up to 25 percent released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday includes soybeans, automobiles, chemical products and airplanes.



