22 militants killed in Afghanistan's southern province

As many as 22 militants affiliated with the Taliban were killed and 10 others wounded following a series of the US and NATO-led coalition's air raids in Afghanistan's southern province of Uruzgan, a statement said Sunday.



Acting on a confirmed tip-off, the operations were launched late on Saturday in Khas Uruzgan district of the province, leaving up to 22 militants dead and 10 other wounded, Afghan army Corps 205 Attal, based in the region, said in the statement.



No civilian was hurt during the sorties, the statement added.



The Taliban insurgent group, which has been waging an insurgency of more than 17 years, has yet to make comments.

