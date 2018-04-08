Fewer traffic accidents, casualties reported during Tomb-Sweeping holiday

The number of traffic accidents across China saw a 38-percent decrease year on year during the Tomb-Sweeping holiday from April 5 to 7, according to the Ministry of Public Security
.
The death toll caused by traffic accidents was down 35.3 percent from the same period of last year, a statement from the ministry said, attributing the decrease partly to increased efforts of traffic police in emergency response, road patrols, and safety awareness campaigns.
According to figures from the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism, China saw 100 million domestic trips during the holiday, up 8.3 percent from last year's holiday.
Tomb-Sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, is an important occasion for Chinese to honor their ancestors. Many also spent the three-day holiday on leisure travel.
More than 9.7 million Chinese visited cemeteries to honor their deceased relatives during the holiday.