Sotheby’s HK spring auction sales reach a total of $466.5m

Sotheby's Spring 2018 Hong Kong auction series has concluded, netting a total sales volume of HK$ 3.64 billion ($466.5 million) in sales, the second highest in the company's history.



Tad Smith, Sotheby's CEO, said on Thursday that outstanding prices across different auction categories indicate that art collectors throughout Asia are engaged at every level. He added that the auctions, exhibitions and art fairs held in Hong Kong over the past week have left no doubt about Asia's central position in the global art market.



"With an overall total that is second only to our 40th anniversary celebrations back in 2013, this is a historic result for both Sotheby's and the art market in Asia," said Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby's Asia.



Sales of modern and contemporary art totaled HK$1.28 billion.



The modern art auction was robust, with Zao Wouki's work 26.04.62 being the top lot of the evening sales.



Sales of Chinese works of art reached a total of HK$1.08 billion.



Two sets of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) imperial sutras were sold for HK$239 million, an auction record for a buddhist manuscript.



The auction series kicked off on March 30 and came to an end on Tuesday.





