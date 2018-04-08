Happy birthday:



You will be able to get your creative juices flowing today by taking part in artistic activities or events. Don't hesitate to try something new. The inspiration that comes will prove extremely useful in the near future. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 11, 17.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Make sure you choose your words carefully today. An argument may lead to a full-on falling out if you do not rein yourself in. If things start to get heated between you and another, it might be better to just walk away. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Increasing mental fatigue is an indication that you have been pushing yourself far too hard. Make sure you take some time out each day to just relax and enjoy everything that life has to offer. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Today is set to be an amazing day for you Gemini. Your luck will be strong when it comes to either career or romance, but you will have to choose one or the other. Choose carefully which area you want to focus on. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Inspiration will be found in the most unlikely of places today. This will be a great day for experimentation, so do not be afraid to change things up from the norm. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It will be best for you to stick to taking the stairs today. It will not only be good exercise but also keep you safe from misfortune. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a great day for investments. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



The right outfit will draw the right attention so make sure you take the time to carefully choose your clothing today. Fortune will shine down on you when it comes to commerce. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will come across an amazing opportunity when you least expect it today. Any hesitation on your part will cause you to lose out so make sure you act fast. A romantic encounter will prove to be interesting and may lead to a long-lasting relationship.



✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Don't waste your time waiting around for someone to notice you. Gather your courage and go ahead and strike up a conversation with them. This will be a good time to tackle the many household chores you have been putting off. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Gray clouds are overhead today. Although your luck may not be the greatest, that doesn't mean you can't accomplish anything. You will just have to proceed with more caution than usual. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A recent falling out with a close friend may have tensions running high within your social circle. Seriously consider letting bygones be bygones and just forget the whole thing. A major business venture is coming over the horizon. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You are about to come face to face with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Recognizing this opportunity for what it is before everyone else will be key. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Fortune will smile on you today. Although success is not absolutely certain, the chances of failure are far lower than is usual. ✭✭✭✭