Cargos to be exported to the US are loaded onto oceangoing ship "CSCL AUTUMN" at Qingdao Port, East China's Shandong Province on Sunday. During the Qingming Festival, a national holiday in China that fell from Thursday to Saturday this year to commemorate and pay respect to Chinese ancestors, more than 3,000 seaport employees of Qingdao Port worked to ensure the smooth arrival and departure of 100 ships. Photo: VCG