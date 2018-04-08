Statue of China’s first emperor loses face after fall from pedestal

A giant statue of China's first emperor has fallen flat on its face - literally.



The 19-meter-tall metal framed statue of Qin Shi Huang was blown off its pedestal as high winds blew through a tourist area in Binzhou, Shandong Province on Friday.



The gale force gusts toppled the statue front first, the fall flattening the emperor's likeness like a pancake.



Cranes were quickly called in to lift the statue and help save the emperor's face.



"This is the kind of thing you can't really hide from people," said one worker. "Everyone's got phones now. How can you cover this up?"



Video shows an excavator dragging the statue away from the site for repairs.



The 6-ton bronze statue marks a tourist area in the city and honors the founder of the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC).



The emperor is celebrated for unifying China for the first time - and is notorious for the tyranny used during his autocratic rule.



The Beijing News

