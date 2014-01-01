Want a baggage carousel? Heathrow terminal up for auction

From baggage carousels to airline signs and security scanners, the contents of a Heathrow airport terminal undergoing an upgrade will be auctioned off this month, the sale organizers said on Friday.



The sale of the contents of Terminal 1, once Europe's busiest terminal, also includes 110 check-in desks, 1,200 airport seats and 9 travelators, CA Global Partners (CAGP) said in a statement.



Terminal 1 opened in 1968 and was gradually expanded before closing in 2015 to allow for a major upgrade at Heathrow, which is Europe's busiest airport by passenger numbers.



The sale includes 10 giant murals by Polish artist Stefan Knapp, a former pilot in Britain's Royal Air Force during World War II, that were specially commissioned for the terminal.



The auction is taking place on April 21 in a Heathrow hotel suite.



Heathrow opened as London's new airport in 1946.



AFP

