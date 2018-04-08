Shanghai’s ancient intangible cultural heritage cloth makes a comeback

Sanlin town in Pudong New Area was a prosperous community during the middle Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Biaobu (literally "standard cloth," a kind of high-quality cotton fabric) produced in Sanlin was well-known across the country in those days.Produced using a unique weaving craftsmanship, biaobu has existed for hundreds of years and still plays an important role in modern daily life as well as having become highly valued by collectors, craftsmen and folk scholars. With contemporary fashion elements infused into its modern rendition, different varieties of biaobu products are now favored by people from all walks of life.Liu Peiyu, born in Sanlin, was fascinated with her grandmother's biaobu weaving skills when she was a little girl. By watching her grandmother turning cotton threads in a variety of colors into colorful textiles using either her hands or a sewing machine, Liu inherited the skills, which has been her profession for over four decades.With her persistence in protecting and passing on the art of biaobu, Liu was chosen as the representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Sanlin biaobu in Pudong New Area in 2015.Like other traditional crafts, Sanlin biaobu was inevitably impacted by modern civilization. It also faces a lack of inheritors, as very few young people are willing to give up their office work just to sew.Facing this situation, Liu realized that she must develop the craft by utilizing modern innovations. By teaching and spreading biaobu in local communities, schools and universities, she hopes society's younger generations will come to value traditional skills such as biaobu.Global Times

Liu Peiyu is chosen as the representative inheritor of Sanlin biaobu intangible cultural heritage of Pudong New Area in 2015. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Weaving machines for Sanlin biaobu

Bookmarks made of biaobu

Weaving shuttles

A woman learning weaving

Threads of different colors