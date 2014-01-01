Raccoons’ bizarre behavior gets local attention in US

Normally shy and nocturnal, raccoons have been acting out in Ohio, where police report strange and menacing behavior in broad daylight.



Over the past two weeks, police in Youngstown, Ohio have responded to some fifteen calls from residents reporting sightings of "zombie" raccoons.



Witnesses describe the creatures assuming aggressive postures toward humans, showing no fear and impervious to attempts to scare them off with noises or movements.



Robert Coggeshall, a retired banker turned nature photographer, described the "extremely strange behavior" of a raccoon that entered Coggeshall's front yard as he played with his dogs.



"He would stand up on his hind legs, which I've never seen a raccoon do before, and he would show his teeth and then he would fall over backward and go into almost a comatose condition," Coggeshall said.



The raccoon ultimately was euthanized, as were others in the area.



Ohio environmental protection officials suspect canine distemper as the cause of the odd raccoon behavior.



AFP

