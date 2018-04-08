Facial recognition system safeguards Shanghai neighborhoods

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"With the installation of a facial recognition system, there was a significant drop in 110 calls."Out of 1,000 residential compounds in 14 subdistricts in Shanghai's Baoshan district, 752 compounds in 12 subdistricts have installed facial recognition systems at their main entrances and exits, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday. The system can take close-up pictures as people enter the compound, and display their names and residential information after analysis. The data collected will be sent to a network including the public security bureau. It is expected that by July, the system will be used in all residential compounds in Baoshan district. Officials from Baoshan said the data will be safely kept in a special network and only used for official purposes.