Lace has been present in fashion for over 200 years, and Région Hauts-de-France is synonymous with high quality and high standards. The Lace Review falls under the Franco-Chinese Fashion Meetings, where audiences will get a glimpse of its noble and elegant taste in the real sense.Today Caudry remains, along with Calais, the only towns in France where lace is still made. The exhibition brings 14 manufacturers in Calais and Caudry to showcase their techniques together with the creative ideas, textile samples and clothes made of lace.Date: Until April 9, 2018, 10 am to 6 pmVenue: MOCA Shanghai上海当代艺术馆Address: 231 Nanjing West Road, Jing'an district静安区南京西路231号Admission: 80 yuanCall 6327-9900 for more information

Photo: Courtesy of MOCA Shanghai