Shanghai most popular spring travel destination

Over the recent Qingming Festival holiday, the rail network of the Yangtze River Delta transported 9.8 million visitors, a rise of 227,000 compared with 2017, accounting for 20 percent of railways nationwide, according to China Railway Shanghai Group.



Shanghai has become the most favored tourism city in China for the spring season, thepaper.cn reported Saturday.



According to fliggy.com, Shanghai replaced Beijing to become the most popular domestic travel destination this spring, followed by Guangzhou and Hangzhou.



Short-distance road trips are the first choice for spring getaways. According to fliggy.com, the number of short-distance trips increased by 120 percent compared with 2017. The number of lvmama.com users taking more than four self-driving tours increased by 22 percent, according to a 2018 road trip report released by lvmama.com.



The report shows that, in 2017, 70 percent of the website's users chose to take a self-driving tour during their two to three day weekends, a rise of 5 percentage points compared to 2016.





