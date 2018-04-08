Students translate local songs into English

A group of college students in Shanghai have translated 60 Chinese song lyrics into English, in order to help foreigners understand and appreciate local music, Xinmin Evening News reported Saturday.



The team, named MelodyC2E (which stands for "Chinese to English") is made up of several students from Shanghai International Studies University who share a love for both English and music.



According to the team members, they are not merely translating but also recreating, looking for the right words that carry the original artistic beauty, prose and rhythm. Some of their recreated songs have gained over tens of thousands of views on social media.





