Donna Huanca’s first solo exhibition

Working with live performance, painting, sculpture and textiles, Donna Huanca, the Berlin-based, Bolivian American artist will extend her visual language through a new series of works including paintings, sculpture, video and performance, building a terrain which echoes itself.Materials such as turmeric, sand, and clay, which derive from the earth, also used in healing, play an important role in her practice. The skin paintings, fragments of paint, or skin-like materials on the sculptures maintain a self-sustaining cycle. As the artist pointed out, "It's a continuous whirl like a snake eating its own tail." Beginning as a musician before creating paintings, Huanca is not only interested in the materiality, but also sound. The exhibition, however, will be completely silent, and to her, "Silence is also a sound. Silence is not actual silence." The artist chose the recurring word "echo" where she used when thinking or speaking about the works, indicating "certain approaches or elements are distributed from the same core then reverberate a resemblance or similarity to one another, verbalizing the dynamics of the works."This part was based on the introduction posted on the website of the Yuz Museum.Date: Until June 3, 2018; 10 am to 9 pm; closed on MondaysVenue: Yuz Museum余德耀美术馆Address: 35 Fenggu Road, Xuhui District上海市徐汇区龙腾大道丰谷路35号Call 6426-1901 for more information

Photo: Courtesy of Yuz Museum