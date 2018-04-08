Fall from camel injures 2 at Beijing zoo

An elderly man and small child were injured Thursday when they were thrown from a spooked camel during a trip to Beijing's Badaling Wildlife Zoo.



A zoo employee told chinanews.com on Sunday the zoo intends to issue an official apology for the incident.



Images uploaded online show the moment the 63-year-old man and 4-year-old child were thrown from the back of the pack animal during the ride arranged at the park.



The camel was believed to have been startled by children playing in the snow nearby. Beijing saw heavy snow on Wednesday under the influence of a cold front. The victims only suffered minor injuries from the two-meter fall, media reported.



The elderly man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but soon checked himself out.



Relatives are demanding 5,000 yuan ($794) in compensation from the zoo and a public apology on its social media accounts.



Liu Weishi, a manager at the zoo, told reporters on Sunday that such an incident has never occurred since the zoo began offering camel rides in 2009.



The zoo has suspended its camel rides, Liu said.



China.org.cn

