Didi launches in Mexico

Chinese car-hailing company Didi Chuxing has launched in Mexico with a website advertising its service to drivers and passengers, setting the stage for a potentially expensive showdown with rival Uber, Reuters reported over the weekend.



A spokesman for Didi Chuxing Technology Co said that the company will launch first in Toluca, an urban hub located around 60 kilometers from the country's capital. Didi has already an operations hub in the Juarez neighborhood in Mexico City.



Didi chose Toluca because it is a "robust regional commercial and cultural" center, said the spokesman, who declined to be identified. Its priority will be to learn from local communities about their transportation needs, the spokesman said.





