CHEC to upgrade port

Beijing-based China Harbor Engineering Co (CHEC) on Friday signed an agreement to undertake a dredging project at Ukraine's southern Black Sea port of Chornomorsk.



CHEC won the tender on March 14, beating four companies from Ukraine and Europe with a price of 404 million hryvnyas ($15.6 million).



The Chinese company has to deepen the port's approach channel to 16 meters and deepen one of the port's operational areas to 15 meters boosting the handling capacity of the port. The project is set to be completed by the end of this year.





