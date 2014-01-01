Big five banks achieve faster profit growth in 2017 as bad loans fall

China's five major banks reported faster net profit growth and lower bad loan rates in 2017, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.



Net profit for the country's biggest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, rose 3 percent, while Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications all posted 4-percent-plus growth.



In 2016, net profit at those five banks was less than 2 percent, and in some cases it even fell.



Zeng Gang with the China Academy of Social Sciences attributed the growth to improved asset quality and wider net interest margins. Many companies are more able to repay loans as supply-side reform has helped their financial performance, easing the pressure on banks, Zeng added.



The nonperforming loan rates of the five banks all fell last year, the first time in six years.



The banking regulator decided last month to lower the required provision coverage ratio, a measure of funds set aside to cover bad loans. But four of the five banks raised their provision coverage ratios as their asset quality improved.





