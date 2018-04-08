Making headlines

Key speeches at Boao Forum



The 2018 Boao Forum for Asia opened on Sunday and will last until Wednesday in Boao, South China's Hainan Province.



The heads of several Chinese government departments will speak at the forum. Yi Gang, governor of China's central bank, will talk about monetary policy at a session on Wednesday and Xiao Yaqing, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, will tell a session about the reform of State-owned enterprises on the same day.

March statistics on loans, M2



The People's Bank of China, the central bank, is set to release new loan figures and M2 for March on Tuesday.



China's new yuan-denominated loans in February stood at 839.3 billion yuan ($132.3 billion), 326.4 billion yuan less than the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on March 9.



M2 stood at 172.91 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 8.8 percent year-on-year, according to the central bank.

NBS to announce inflation data



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will announce the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for March on Wednesday.



The CPI increased 2.9 percent year-on-year in February, up from 1.5 percent for January, according to data released by the NBS on March 9.



China's PPI rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in February, down from a growth of 4.3 percent in January, the NBS said.

March trade figures from Customs



The General Administration of Customs (GAC) will announce China's export and import data for March on Friday.



China's merchandise exports rose 36.2 percent in February year-on-year to 1.11 trillion yuan ($176 billion), and imports fell 0.2 percent to 888.16 billion yuan, the GAC said on March 8.



In the first two months, exports rose 18 percent while imports were up by 15.2 percent, according to the data released by the GAC.



