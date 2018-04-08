Nuggets regain control of destiny

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets drives in for a layup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in Los Angeles, California. Photo: VCG

Will Barton scored 31 points as the Denver Nuggets kept their playoffs hopes alive with a 134-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Nuggets won their fifth straight to move into a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth place in the Western Conference with two games to play. Both teams are 45-35."At this time of the year, it's all about finding a way to get wins," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said."We're playing 'Get-It-Done' basketball. We're getting it done. Going into tonight, we'd been playing good defense. We controlled the game, won all four quarters - another big step in the right direction."With the offense leading the way some nights and the defense on ­others, the Nuggets have regained ­control of their playoff destiny.They will reach the postseason if they win their last two NBA games. The Nuggets finish the regular season at home against Portland on Monday night.On Saturday, Denver started ­quickly on the attack, making 10 of their first 12 shots.The stage is now set for the Nuggets' season-ending game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Minnesota, who hold the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, host Memphis on Monday.The loss eliminated the struggling Clippers from the postseason race as they lost for the fourth time in the past five games. It also ended a string of six straight postseason appearances for the Clippers.Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined for 48 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 108-102.Oklahoma City were behind by one point with seven minutes to go before going on an 11-0 burst.The hosting Rockets scored five straight points with less than a minute left to get within five, but George made two free throws to clinch the win and snap Houston's 20-game home ­winning streak.The Thunder are battling with a number of teams for the final playoff berths in the Western Conference.Carmelo Anthony tallied 22 points for the Thunder, including some clutch three-pointers.James Harden had 26 and Chris Paul chipped in 17 points for the Rockets in the loss.In Oakland, Anthony Davis carried the load down the stretch en route to 34 points as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak to Golden State with a 126-120 win over the Warriors.