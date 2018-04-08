Chongqing to spend $14b on transport

Southwest China's Chongqing will invest 90.5 billion yuan ($14.28 billion) in transport infrastructure this year, as part of a wider national poverty relief drive, said Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.



Infrastructure investment is expected to be one of China's top economic growth drivers in coming years, and the country expects to spend over 2 trillion on building projects in 2018.



Chongqing's investment includes 55.5 billion yuan for roads, 28.5 billion yuan for railways and 2.5 billion yuan for civil aviation, according to Xinhua.



It includes plans for a high-speed railway and support for 18 poverty-stricken townships.





