China's power generation rose 10 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018 to 1.57 trillion kilowatt-hours, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner said Sunday.The growth was higher than a 5.9-percent increase for the full year of 2017, according to data from the NDRC.Electricity from thermal power plants rose 8.7 percent year-on-year, while that from hydropower plants rose 2.7 percent.