Suspected chemical attack in Syria sparks global outrage

Syrian children receive medical treatment after Assad regime forces allegedly conducted a poisonous gas attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria on Saturday. Photo: VCG

A suspected chemical attack in Syria's Eastern Ghouta sparked international outrage Sunday, as state media reported that the last rebel holdouts in the onetime opposition stronghold had agreed to evacuate.State news agency SANA, citing a government source, said fighters with the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction had agreed to leave Eastern Ghouta's Douma within 48 hours.In exchange Jaish al-Islam would release hostages it had been holding, the source said. SANA reported dozens of buses were already entering Douma to begin the evacuations.The announcement came just hours after rescue workers said dozens of civilians had been killed in a chlorine gas attack on Douma - claims denied by President Bashar al-Assad's regime and its ally Russia.Pope Francis on Sunday joined Washington and London in condemning the attack, which according to rescuers left victims struggling to breathe, foaming at the mouth and with corneal burns. "Nothing, nothing can justify the use of such devices of extermination against defenceless people and populations."US President Donald Trump on Sunday said there will be a "big price to pay."Russian-backed regime forces launched a devastating assault in February to retake Eastern Ghouta, the last major opposition bastion close to Damascus.The assault was suspended for several days last week as some Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families evacuated and talks continued with other rebels.Air strikes resumed as talks stalled, with at least 56 people killed on Saturday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.Among those who died at least 21 had suffered breathing problems after the raids, it said without being able to identify the cause.There were more strikes early on Sunday but then the opposition's negotiating committee for Douma said a ceasefire had been put in place for talks on Sunday.More than 1,600 civilians have been killed in the assault on Eastern Ghouta and tens of thousands also fled into government-controlled territory through safe passages opened by Russia and Syrian troops.