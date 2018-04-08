Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/8 22:58:40
352,346

Vehicles that General Motors Co sold in China in March, up 2 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Sunday.

8.3 %

Year-on-year up for the number of tourists in China during this year's Qingming Festival from Thursday to Saturday, reaching 101 million, according to the China Tourism Academy.

130.99m

Vehicles used expressways across China during Qingming Festival, up 4.5 percent year-on-year, Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

6b yuan

Line of credit that Agricultural Bank of China will provide for the cultural industry of Central China's Hunan Province in each of the coming five years, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus