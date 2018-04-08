Figuratively Speaking

352,346



Vehicles that General Motors Co sold in China in March, up 2 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Sunday.



8.3 %



Year-on-year up for the number of tourists in China during this year's Qingming Festival from Thursday to Saturday, reaching 101 million, according to the China Tourism Academy.



130.99m



Vehicles used expressways across China during Qingming Festival, up 4.5 percent year-on-year, Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



6b yuan



Line of credit that Agricultural Bank of China will provide for the cultural industry of Central China's Hunan Province in each of the coming five years, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

