Flowers, candles placed to mourn victims in van attack in western Germany

Flowers and candles are seen at the site of the vehicle plowing in Muenster, Germany, on April 8, 2018. Three people including the perpetrator died and a dozen more injured, after a van plowed into crowd in the old town of western German city of Muenster. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

Flowers and candles are seen at the site of the vehicle plowing in Muenster, Germany, on April 8, 2018. Three people including the perpetrator died and a dozen more injured, after a van plowed into crowd in the old town of western German city of Muenster. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer condoles at the site of the vehicle plowing in Muenster, Germany, on April 8, 2018. Three people including the perpetrator died and a dozen more injured, after a van plowed into crowd in the old town of western German city of Muenster. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer condoles at the site of the vehicle plowing in Muenster, Germany, on April 8, 2018. Three people including the perpetrator died and a dozen more injured, after a van plowed into crowd in the old town of western German city of Muenster. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (C) talks to the media at the site of the vehicle plowing in Muenster, Germany, on April 8, 2018. Three people including the perpetrator died and a dozen more injured, after a van plowed into crowd in the old town of western German city of Muenster. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)