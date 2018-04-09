Qintong Boat Festival marked in Taizhou, east China

Boat team members attend the Qintong Boat Festival in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2018. The Qintong Boat Festival in Taizhou originated in China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279 A.D.) as a ceremony to commemorate war victims around the Qingming Festival. Nowadays, this tradition is well preserved and promoted, offering spectators a view of the gathering of hundreds of boats. (Xinhua/Xu Jingbai)

Boat team members proceed during the Qintong Boat Festival in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2018. The Qintong Boat Festival in Taizhou originated in China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279 A.D.) as a ceremony to commemorate war victims around the Qingming Festival. Nowadays, this tradition is well preserved and promoted, offering spectators a view of the gathering of hundreds of boats. (Xinhua/Tang Dehong)

