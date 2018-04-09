Indian Foreign Secretary visits Bangladesh to discuss ties, PM meeting

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale arrived in here on Sunday to hold talks with senior Bangladeshi officials on a host of bilateral and regional issues.
Gokhale is expected to meet the top Bangladeshi leadership including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali on April 10 before returning home.
Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
in a statement Sunday said the Indian foreign secretary and his counterpart Md Shahidul Haque will discuss areas of bilateral cooperation on Monday. They will also talk about a proposed meeting of Bangladeshi and Indian prime ministers.
The proposed meeting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on April 16-20 would also come up prominently at the meeting, leading English newspaper The Daily Star reported Sunday.
During his talks with Hasina and Ali, the Indian foreign secretary is expected to convey his country's firm commitment to further consolidating bilateral ties with Bangladesh under the rubric of 'neighbourhood first' policy underlined by Modi.
However, Bangladesh and India also have some rough edges in their relations as Dhaka still waits for a breakthrough on the Teesta water-sharing treaty and expects New Delhi to put more pressure on Myanmar to begin repatriation of the Rohingya
refugees.