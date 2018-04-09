China inaugurates Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2018. Huang also attended a symposium held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

China on Sunday officially inaugurated the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as part of a widespread institutional reshuffle.Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the inauguration ceremony.While addressing a symposium Sunday, Huang said the establishment of the ministry would strengthen the Party's overall leadership over the work of culture and tourism.Huang called on the ministry to embrace the new era, assume new missions, and have more confidence in the Chinese culture.Huang also asked the ministry to implement policies and decisions made by the CPC Central Committee.