Trump, Iraqi PM confirm importance of Iraq's upcoming elections

US President Donald Trump and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Sunday stressed by phone the importance of the success of the upcoming elections.



The phone call came as Iraq is scheduled to hold its parliamentary elections on May 12, which will be the first elections after the territorial defeat of the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the country.



A statement released by Abadi's office said that the two leaders also "hailed the victories over the terrorist gangs of Daesh (IS group)" and "the determination of the heroic Iraqi forces and the support of the US-led coalition forces."



They also asserted the importance of ending the remnants of IS to prevent them from spreading again, the statement added.



Up to 6,986 candidates, including 2,014 female ones, will compete for the 329 parliamentary seats to form a new government which will rule Iraq for the next four years.

