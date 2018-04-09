Messi hat-trick takes Barca closer to the title after draw in Madrid derby

Leo Messi scored a hat-trick and FC Barcelona made history with their 3-1 win at home to Leganes in the 31st round of games in Spain's Liga Santander.



Messi scored two first half goals, the first of which was a stunning free kick, to put Barca 2-0 up at halftime against a battling Leganes, but they took their foot off the gas in the second half and Nabil El Zhar got Leganes back into the game with a deflected shot in the 68th minute.



Barca had rested players such as Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta and looked shaky for a while before Messi rounded off his night with a close range finish following a pass from Ousmane Dembele.



As well as taking his goal tally to 29 for the season, Messi's hat-trick allowed Barca to make history and coach Ernesto Valverde to celebrate his 50th game in charge in style as Barca equaled Real Sociedad's record of 38 games unbeaten in LaLiga which dates back to 1980.



Barca lead the table by 11 points after Real and Atletico Madrid drew the big game of the weekend 1-1 in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.



Both Keylor Navas and Jan Oblak were outstanding in an entertaining game which saw Cristiano Ronaldo open the scoring following a Gareth Bale cross in the 52nd minute only for Antoine Griezmann to equalize four minutes later.



The draw keeps Atletico four points ahead of their neighbors and they will be the happier of the two after having had 48 hours to prepare the game.



Valencia took advantage of the draw as Rodrigo Moreno's early goal gave them a 1-0 win over Espanyol to lift them above Real Madrid and into third place against a rival who complained that an early Gerard Moreno goal should not have been ruled out for offside.



Betis kept their fourth clean sheet as they won their fourth successive game as a first half goal from Sergio Leon and an own goal from Anaitz Arbilla gave them a comfortable win at home to Eibar, whose European hopes look to have disappeared following a run of five games without a win.



Iago Aspas was another hat-trick scorer as the Spain international helped Celta Vigo thrash a tired looking Sevilla in the Balaidos Stadium.



Sevilla looked tired following their Champions League efforts and last weekend's game at home to Barca and coach Vincenzo Montella spoke after the final whistle for the need for "pride" in their performances, as Sevila now face the prospect of missing out on Europe next season.



Levante took a massive step towards safety on Sunday, while at the same time condemning Las Palmas to what looks like almost certain relegation as they won a tense match 2-1 on Sunday lunchtime.



Goals from Coke and Jose Campana, who scored in the 92nd minute, gave Levante a win which leaves them 10 clear of Las Palmas and eight ahead of Deportivo la Coruna, who defeated Malaga 3-2 on Friday night.



Real Sociedad enjoyed their first win under new coach Imanol as they thumped Girona 5-0 with two goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, and one each from Juanmi, Canales and Januzaj..



Finally Alaves assured they will be in the Primera Liga next season as goals from Victor Laguardia and Munir El Hadaddi give them a 2-0 win over a flat Getafe.

