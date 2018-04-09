Nadal will be back for the semis after helping Spain's David Cup fightback

World number one tennis player, Rafael Nadal vowed to play again for Spain when they face France in the semifinals of the David Cup following a dramatic fightback to win their quarter-final tie 3-2 against Germany on Sunday.



Spain went into the final day of the match needing to win the last two singles rubbers after trailing Germany 2-1 and after Nadal comfortably beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the first rubber of the day, David Ferrer won a marathon 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 against Phillip Kohlschreiber to earn Spain a tie in France.



"I have spoken to the captain, Sergi Bruguera and I am available to play between now and the end of the year," said Nadal to the media after the match.



The top Spanish player was representing his country in the Davis Cup for the first time in two years as he has struggled for fitness, but was vital in Spain's triumph, winning both of his singles rubbers.



"I am very excited and have the highest hopes to help the team win the title," said Nadal, who commented that the September date for the semi-finals was "after the last Grand Slam of the year (US Open) and that helps as well."

