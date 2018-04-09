Holi festival celebrated in Malta

Children celebrate the Holi festival, the Indian festival of colours, in Hamrun, Malta, on April 8, 2018. People of Indian and Maltese community here on Sunday celebrated the Holi festival, which heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)

People celebrate the Holi festival, the Indian festival of colours, in Hamrun, Malta, on April 8, 2018. People of Indian and Maltese community here on Sunday celebrated the Holi festival, which heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)

