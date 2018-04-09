China, Austria agree to establish friendly strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)